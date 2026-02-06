Marcos abolishes OSAPIEA to streamline economic policy coordination

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has abolished the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) in a move to streamline initiatives under the Office of the President (OP) and adopt a more cohesive approach to addressing economic challenges.

Executive Order (EO) No. 108, dated January 26, ordered the abolition of OSAPIEA, which was previously headed by now Finance Secretary Frederick Go.

“There is a need to further streamline the initiatives of the OP on investment and economic affairs to further establish a robust monitoring system and ensure a more holistic and cohesive approach to address the diverse economic challenges currently confronting the nation,” the directive stated.

Under EO 108, the powers, duties, and functions of OSAPIEA—except those already within the mandates of other agencies—will be integrated into the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES).

OSAPIEA was created in 2023 through EO No. 49 to ensure the effective integration, coordination, and implementation of the government’s investment and economic policies and programs.

Under EO 49, the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) served as chair of the Economic Development Committee (EDCom) and as a member of key committees of the Economic Development Council (EDC).

However, EO 108 designates the Finance Secretary as the new EDCom chair, with the Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) serving as vice chair.

The SAPIEA also previously chaired the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Advisory (SEIA) Council, the President’s key advisory body on the semiconductor and electronics industry established under Administrative Order No. 31 issued in 2025.

Under the new order, the Executive Secretary will now serve as chairperson of the SEIA Council.