Latest NewsNews

House forwards two impeachment complaints vs VP Sara Duterte to speaker’s office

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The House of Representatives has formally transmitted two impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Office of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed on Friday.

Garafil said the documents were forwarded Thursday afternoon after her office completed the verification process covering both the complaints and their endorsements.

According to her statement, the Office of the Secretary General endorsed the complaints to the Speaker for appropriate action once all procedural requirements were met.

The first verified complaint was filed by members of the Makabayan Coalition and endorsed by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co. The list of complainants includes several current and former progressive lawmakers and activists.

The second impeachment complaint was endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima and Akbayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña, with petitioners coming from civil society organizations, labor groups, and former legislators.

Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, who chairs the House public accounts committee and sits on the justice committee, said the complaints could be listed in the House plenary’s Order of Business as early as February 9, 2026.

Ridon clarified, however, that lawmakers still have the option to endorse impeachment articles directly to the Senate if one-third of House members sign on, provided the complaints have not yet been formally referred to the House Committee on Justice.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

blood donation istock

Filipino community in Abu Dhabi invited to join blood donation drive

24 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 06 14T131536.528

Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia announces Ramadan office hours

1 hour ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi Court orders events firm to refund Dh13,000 over organisational failures

1 hour ago
629611089 1217272270562435 6620115012750552708 n

OWWA E-Card holders can avail discounts at partner establishments worldwide

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button