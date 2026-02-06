House forwards two impeachment complaints vs VP Sara Duterte to speaker’s office

The House of Representatives has formally transmitted two impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Office of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed on Friday.

Garafil said the documents were forwarded Thursday afternoon after her office completed the verification process covering both the complaints and their endorsements.

According to her statement, the Office of the Secretary General endorsed the complaints to the Speaker for appropriate action once all procedural requirements were met.

The first verified complaint was filed by members of the Makabayan Coalition and endorsed by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co. The list of complainants includes several current and former progressive lawmakers and activists.

The second impeachment complaint was endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima and Akbayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña, with petitioners coming from civil society organizations, labor groups, and former legislators.

Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, who chairs the House public accounts committee and sits on the justice committee, said the complaints could be listed in the House plenary’s Order of Business as early as February 9, 2026.

Ridon clarified, however, that lawmakers still have the option to endorse impeachment articles directly to the Senate if one-third of House members sign on, provided the complaints have not yet been formally referred to the House Committee on Justice.