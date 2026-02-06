DMW, Syria strengthen cooperation for ethical recruitment of OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ethical recruitment practices and promoting legal migration pathways for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to ensure their welfare and protection.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac made the assurance during a courtesy call with His Excellency Mohammed Issan El-Debs, Consul General of Syria in Manila, held on February 5, 2026, at the DMW Central Office.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Philippines and Syria in safeguarding OFWs through fair, transparent, and lawful recruitment processes. The engagement underscored the importance of protecting migrant workers from illegal recruitment and ensuring their rights throughout their employment overseas.

Joining Secretary Cacdac were Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, Assistant Secretary Levinson C. Alcantara, and Director Jerome P. Yanson, who expressed support for continued collaboration aimed at improving labor migration governance and worker protection.