BI arrests Chinese nationals for working illegally in Zamboanga, Kalinga

A Chinese man allegedly working in the Philippines without the proper visa was apprehended in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced.

Authorities said the 40-year-old foreigner was arrested on February 2 while managing a cellphone and accessories store in Barangay Zone 3, where he was reportedly interacting with customers at the time.

Upon verification, the BI found that the man was petitioned to work for a Quezon City-based company, making his work at the Zamboanga store a violation of Philippine immigration laws.

“The Bureau of Immigration remains firm in its mandate to go after foreign nationals who abuse their stay and violate Philippine laws,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said. “These enforcement actions are part of our continuing efforts to protect national security and safeguard jobs for Filipinos.”

In a separate operation on the same day, the BI arrested a 57-year-old Chinese man in Tabuk City, Kalinga, for allegedly managing a commercial establishment without the appropriate visa or permit. Records showed he had overstayed and could not present valid travel documents, only a digital copy of his passport.

During the same operation, three more Chinese nationals, aged 51, 24, and 28, were apprehended at another commercial establishment in Tabuk City for similar violations, including overstaying, working without proper authorization, and working outside the scope of their visa petition.

All six foreign nationals were transported to Manila for booking, medical examination, biometrics processing, and documentation in preparation for preliminary investigation and possible deportation proceedings.