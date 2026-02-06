Ajman taxi demand surges via smart apps in 2025

The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) reported a sharp increase in taxi demand via smart booking channels in 2025, with total requests exceeding 1.4 million across digital platforms and call center services.

Official figures show that taxi requests reached 1,412,019 during the year. Of these, 1,351,094 bookings were made through smart applications such as Careem, Uber, Yango, and other integrated mobility platforms. The Authority’s Booking and Distribution Centre handled 60,925 requests, highlighting the continued use of alternative service channels.

Officials said the strong growth reflects the success of ongoing efforts to modernize Ajman’s transport sector and expand smart mobility solutions. The provision of multiple, easily accessible booking channels has helped improve service quality and enhance the overall customer experience.

“Customers can quickly access taxi services through smart applications, which offer seamless and integrated transport solutions tailored to the needs of residents and visitors,” the Authority said.

Looking ahead, the ATA plans to further expand digital services and upgrade service delivery mechanisms in line with technological advancements and growing demand, reinforcing Ajman’s position as a model for smart and advanced transport services across the UAE.