Abu Dhabi Court orders events firm to refund Dh13,000 over organisational failures

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ordered an events management company to refund Dh13,000 to a woman after ruling that the company had acknowledged shortcomings in organising her private event and had agreed to return the payment.

According to court records, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding the recovery of the full amount she paid, along with 5 percent legal interest from the due date until full settlement, as well as reimbursement of court fees and legal costs.

The claimant told the court that she entered into a contract with the company to organise a private function, which explicitly stated that payments would be refunded in the event of organisational defects. She said the company later admitted that there were shortcomings in the event and confirmed via phone messages that it would refund the amount, but failed to do so.

To support her claim, the woman submitted copies of the contract, a company-issued document, proof of bank transfer, and WhatsApp conversations exchanged with the company’s representative, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The company’s owner appeared in court and sought dismissal of the case, arguing lack of legal standing. Alternatively, he asked the court to reject the claim and deny interest payments, claiming the woman was not a trader.

In its ruling, the court found that a valid contractual relationship existed between the parties and noted that the phone messages were sent from the same number listed in the contract, confirming they were issued by the company’s representative. The court therefore ruled in favor of the claimant and ordered the refund.