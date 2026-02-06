OFWs in South Korea to benefit from 2026 minimum wage increase

Thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in South Korea are set to receive higher pay following the implementation of a new minimum wage for 2026.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in South Korea, the country’s minimum hourly wage has increased to KRW 10,320 starting January 1, 2026, up from KRW 10,030 in 2025. This translates to an estimated average monthly income of KRW 2,156,880, based on 209 working hours per month or a standard 40-hour workweek.

The wage hike applies across all industries, including manufacturing and caregiving sectors under South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS), in line with the policy of equal treatment for local and foreign workers.

At present, around 25,606 Filipino EPS workers in South Korea earn the minimum wage and are expected to directly benefit from the adjustment.

The new rate follows a consensus decision reached by the Korean Minimum Wage Commission during its 12th plenary meeting in July 2025 at the Sejong Government Complex. South Korea reviews its minimum wage annually, taking into account factors su