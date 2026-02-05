UAE pledges $500 million for humanitarian aid to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has pledged $500 million to support urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, reaffirming its commitment to providing life-saving assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing civil war.

The pledge was announced during the Sudan Donors Conference hosted by the United States, where UAE Minister of State Lana Zaki Nusseibeh led the Emirati delegation.

Nusseibeh thanked the United States for convening the conference and for drawing attention to the worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan, particularly as Ramadan approaches.

She said more than 30 million Sudanese over half of the country’s population are in need of humanitarian assistance, adding that the UAE’s contribution aims to address urgent needs and support civilians affected by the conflict.

Nusseibeh reiterated the position of the Quad group, comprising the UAE, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, that Sudan’s future must be determined by its people. She said this requires a permanent ceasefire and a credible, inclusive civilian-led transitional process independent of armed and extremist groups.

The UAE also reaffirmed its call for an immediate ceasefire to allow unimpeded humanitarian access and stressed that aid must not be politicized or used as a weapon. Nusseibeh highlighted the importance of prioritizing support for women and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The UAE said it has provided more than $4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan over the past decade, including about $800 million in humanitarian aid since the outbreak of war in April 2023.

Following the donors conference, Nusseibeh participated in a Quad meeting with senior US officials and representatives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt to discuss continued international coordination on Sudan.

The UAE said its assistance has been delivered largely through partnerships with the United Nations and international organizations, covering humanitarian relief, health, education, and infrastructure, as well as aid to neighboring countries hosting Sudanese refugees.