UAE leads global push for first international standard on pasteurized camel milk

The Codex Alimentarius Commission has approved a UAE proposal to develop the world’s first international standard for pasteurized camel milk.

The decision was made during the Commission’s 48th session in Rome, receiving broad support from member states, international organizations, and the International Union of Food Science and Technology.

Until now, the lack of an international specification for pasteurized camel milk has limited commercial growth and allowed fraudulent practices, such as mixing camel milk powder with cow’s milk. The new standard aims to safeguard product authenticity and quality, protect consumers, and promote fair trade in a growing global sector.

The global camel milk market was valued at an estimated $1.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.93 billion by 2033, reflecting annual growth of nearly 4 percent. Demand is expected to rise in Europe and Asia, while the Middle East and North Africa currently account for around 40 percent of global production.

The UAE produces over 7,000 tones of pasteurized camel milk annually, meeting domestic demand and supplying select export markets, including the European Union, China, and the United States. Experts say the adoption of a global standard will accelerate access to new markets and support further production growth.

“This approval represents a strategic step that reinforces the UAE’s leadership in advancing global food standards for high-value products,” said Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, chair of the UAE National Codex Committee and head of the UAE delegation.

She added that the initiative supports the country’s vision to strengthen local supply chains while enhancing the nutritional and economic value of camel milk products.