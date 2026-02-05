Latest NewsNewsUAE News

New Southern giraffe calf joins Dubai Safari Park’s conservation program

Leana Bernardo

Dubai Safari Park has welcomed a new Southern giraffe calf named Zuri, marking a milestone in the park’s conservation efforts.

Southern giraffes are classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated 45,000 to 50,000 remaining in the wild.

The healthy calf, born at 44 kilograms, is thriving under the care of the park’s zoologists. Shortly after birth, Zuri stood, walked, and began suckling, and has since started eating hay, lettuce, and browse while continuing to nurse. The playful calf enjoys running around and cooling off in the park’s misting system.

Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said the birth coincides with the inauguration of the park’s seventh season.

“Our endangered species breeding program is central to our mission of protecting vulnerable species and raising awareness about the urgent need for global conservation efforts. This is a proud moment for the park, and we look forward to sharing this achievement with our visitors,” she said.

The park’s breeding program aims to boost populations of vulnerable and endangered species through collaboration with local and international wildlife parks. Expert zoologists provide continuous care and health monitoring to ensure Zuri grows strong and healthy.

Dubai Safari Park, spanning 119 hectares, combines entertainment with education to promote wildlife conservation. A portion of all admission revenues supports wildlife rescue, care, and research initiatives, allowing visitors to contribute directly to the protection of animals and ecosystems.

