Duterte lawyer: ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ not part of defense in impeachment cases

The spokesperson for the legal team of Vice President Sara Duterte clarified that the individual referred to as “Mary Grace Piattos” will not be presented as part of the defense in the impeachment complaints filed against her.

In a statement, Atty. Michael Poa said media reports and social media posts claiming that “Mary Grace Piattos” would be part of Duterte’s defense are inaccurate.

“For clarity, this is inaccurate. I have not made any such statement, nor have I confirmed or announced any such course of action,” Poa said.

He urged members of the media to avoid attributing statements or positions that were never made, citing the need for fair public discussion.

Earlier, Duterte’s defense team said it was prepared to explain the use of aliases for confidential funds, including “Mary Grace Piattos,” which has been cited as one of the grounds for the impeachment complaints.

Two impeachment complaints have been filed against the Vice President, alleging betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, and other high crimes.

