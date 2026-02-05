Dubai Police holds community forum for Filipinos as part of family year initiatives

Dubai Police, under the Ministry of Interior, organized the Al Hamriyah Community Forum for members of the Filipino community as part of its “Year of the Family” initiatives.

The event, held at Hemaya School in cooperation with Al Muraqqabat Police Station and strategic partners, was attended by over 1,200 members of the Filipino community.

The forum was inaugurated by Lieutenant Colonel Majid Issa Redha, Deputy Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, alongside Paula Eura, Vice Consul at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Fatima Ahmed Yusuf Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness. Officers, officials, and participants from the third batch of the Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma also attended.

Lt. Col. Redha said the forum reflected Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening communication with diverse communities and raising public awareness of safety.

“These forums are part of an ongoing programme of community engagement organized by police stations in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council and our partners,” he said. “They support Dubai Police’s strategic objectives of promoting community happiness and ensuring safety across the emirate.”

Buhajeer emphasized the role of cultural diversity in fostering social cohesion.

“Dubai is home to more than 200 nationalities, each with its own culture and perspectives. Through initiatives like this, we aim to promote tolerance, coexistence and mutual understanding, while supporting the government’s vision of enhancing quality of life, happiness, and safety for all residents,” she said.

The forum featured awareness sessions covering traffic laws, public safety, human rights, and official communication channels. Participants were introduced to the “Support Victim” service and given guidance on reporting cybercrime through the e-Crime platform.

Officials also discussed common types of fraud, clarified the use of the emergency number 999 for urgent situations and 901 for non-emergency inquiries, and highlighted services available through the Dubai Police smart app, including the “Police Eye” feature.

The event concluded with recreational and cultural activities, including tug-of-war competitions, quizzes, musical performances, displays of Tourist Police patrol vehicles, and traditional Filipino dance performances.

Organizers thanked all partners and participants, reaffirming their commitment to continued community outreach programs.