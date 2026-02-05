AFP warns against illegal recruitment of Filipinos for foreign wars

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said recruitment of Filipinos to fight in foreign conflicts is not new but warned that authorities are working to prevent deceptive and illegal recruitment that could put Filipinos at risk abroad.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military remains concerned over reports of Filipinos being drawn into overseas wars, stressing that recent cases involving Filipinos killed or detained in conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Russia did not involve active AFP personnel.

“Anything that transpires in a foreign land is addressed primarily by the Department of Migrant Workers and other agencies such as the Department of Foreign Affairs,” Padilla said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

She added that while the AFP coordinates with civilian agencies when necessary, it does not lead investigations into overseas recruitment.

The statement followed the circulation of a Facebook video featuring Raymon Santos Gumangan, who said he was recruited for a logistics role but was later reassigned to combat duties in Russia.

Gumangan said he signed a contract in 2024 with Russia’s Ministry of Defense, was assigned to the 51st Parachute Regiment, and participated in operations in Ukraine’s Sumy region, where he was later captured.

AFP Public Affairs Group spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said background checks to determine whether Filipinos involved in foreign conflicts are current or former soldiers are conducted on a case-by-case basis and require coordination with concerned agencies.

Making such checks mandatory for all Filipinos seeking overseas employment would overwhelm the military, Trinidad said.

He added that the AFP’s primary concern is the safety of Filipinos who may have been recruited under false pretenses, noting that some were initially offered civilian jobs before being deployed to conflict zones.

“We hate to speculate on how the person was recruited,” Trinidad said. “But we would like to be informed so we can help prevent this kind of recruitment from happening again.”

Trinidad urged Filipinos seeking work abroad to remain vigilant and to transact only with licensed recruitment agencies, warning against offers that appear too good to be true.

Padilla also emphasized that the AFP maintains strict control over its active personnel and regularly reminds soldiers of their duties, conduct, and loyalty to the service.

She said the military has strengthened values formation and professionalism over the years, making it less likely for active soldiers to be enticed by financial offers to fight for foreign forces.

“Our soldiers value their service. Patriotism is very much heightened,” Padilla said.

While reports of Filipinos being recruited by foreign armed groups surface from time to time, Padilla said the AFP’s role remains focused on prevention and public awareness amid the country’s broader security challenges.