Sotto suggests Dela Rosa temporarily decline Senate salary amid continued absence

32 mins ago

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has suggested that Senator Ronald dela Rosa consider temporarily declining his salary while he remains absent from Senate sessions.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Sotto said there has been no communication from dela Rosa regarding his prolonged absence. He added that voluntarily foregoing his salary could help ease pressure on the senator’s office and demonstrate accountability.

Sotto also said he would not be surprised if an ethics complaint is filed against dela Rosa due to his continued failure to report for duty. According to the Senate chief, filing complaints with the Committee on Ethics is not uncommon, and he expects that someone may eventually initiate one against the absent senator.

