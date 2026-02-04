Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez at World Governments Summit 2026

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, on the opening day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which runs for three days under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance. Senior UAE officials also attended, including Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Reem Al Hashimy.

Discussions focused on strengthening UAE–Spain relations and expanding cooperation in government innovation, economic development, technology, and investment. Both sides also highlighted Spain’s active participation in the World Governments Summit as a key platform for sharing best practices and shaping future-ready public sector models.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored that the Summit convenes global leaders, policymakers, and experts to develop solutions to pressing challenges, keep pace with rapid global transformations, and build a more prosperous future. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sharing its governance expertise and learning from international best practices.

Prime Minister Sánchez praised the UAE’s leadership in advancing innovative governance and said the Summit fosters global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships to address shared challenges and drive sustainable development.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government, over 500 ministers, representatives from 150+ governments, 80 international and regional organisations, 700 global CEOs, and more than 6,250 participants.