Latest NewsNews

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez at World Governments Summit 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, on the opening day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which runs for three days under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance. Senior UAE officials also attended, including Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Reem Al Hashimy.

Discussions focused on strengthening UAE–Spain relations and expanding cooperation in government innovation, economic development, technology, and investment. Both sides also highlighted Spain’s active participation in the World Governments Summit as a key platform for sharing best practices and shaping future-ready public sector models.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored that the Summit convenes global leaders, policymakers, and experts to develop solutions to pressing challenges, keep pace with rapid global transformations, and build a more prosperous future. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sharing its governance expertise and learning from international best practices.

Prime Minister Sánchez praised the UAE’s leadership in advancing innovative governance and said the Summit fosters global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships to address shared challenges and drive sustainable development.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government, over 500 ministers, representatives from 150+ governments, 80 international and regional organisations, 700 global CEOs, and more than 6,250 participants.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

628084071 1487695196047951 8325025632594222599 n

Robin Padilla floats possible Senate leadership shift if Duterte impeachment reaches upper chamber

13 seconds ago
624331189 1486821142805326 1548856860033975262 n

House slaps Rep. Kiko Barzaga with second 60-Day suspension without pay

7 mins ago
Hands texting on smartphone 1

CICC flags surge in Valentine’s Day romance scams using AI and deepfakes

27 mins ago
617596400 1436108554548829 4369504663631949344 n 1

Sotto suggests Dela Rosa temporarily decline Senate salary amid continued absence

32 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button