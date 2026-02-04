PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos vs. Valentine ‘Romance Scams’

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a fresh advisory this February, urging Filipinos in the UAE to stay alert against the growing threat of romance scams as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the embassy is intensifying its digital literacy drive, warning that scammers are increasingly exploiting emotions to deceive victims into handing over money and sensitive financial information.

The campaign, promoted under #BSPSecuriTips, encourages the public to follow the “Check–Protect–Report” (CPR) approach to reduce the risks linked to online dating and digital financial transactions.

According to the BSP, romance scams typically involve fraudsters creating convincing fake profiles on social media or dating platforms. Once contact is established, scammers often express intense affection early on to quickly build trust.

After gaining emotional control, perpetrators usually invent crises—such as sudden medical emergencies, job losses, or legal problems—to pressure victims into sending money, gifts, or bank details.

Authorities also cautioned that scammers may use tactics like “phantom riches” or false endorsements, claiming links to reputable institutions or citing supposed success stories to appear credible.

The embassy reminded the public that under Philippine law, fraud involves deliberate deception designed to push individuals into agreements or actions they would not otherwise accept—methods that have now evolved into digital manipulation through messaging apps and video calls.

To stay safe during the Valentine season, Filipinos are advised to remain cautious online, avoid sharing banking information, and immediately report suspicious activity. Those who believe their accounts may have been compromised were urged to contact their banks without delay to prevent further losses.