House slaps Rep. Kiko Barzaga with second 60-Day suspension without pay

The House of Representatives has imposed another 60-day suspension without salary or allowances on Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, after adopting a report from the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, committee chair JC Abalos presented the findings stemming from privilege speeches delivered by Jeffrey Ferrer and Rolando Valeriano, both members of the National Unity Party (NUP).

The panel found that Barzaga committed repeated and escalating misconduct while already under suspension from December 1, 2025 to January 30, 2026. His actions included posting allegations on social media accusing NUP lawmakers of being bribed by businessman Enrique Razon Jr. to support former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, as well as making remarks that it was “God’s will” that former Antipolo lawmaker Romeo Acop died to prevent further corruption.

According to the committee, these statements violated the same House rules and ethical standards cited in Barzaga’s earlier suspension, including provisions of the House Rules and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials. The committee concluded that his conduct undermined the dignity and integrity of the House, warranting an additional 60-day suspension without pay.