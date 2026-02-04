Frasco orders removal of DOT materials featuring her image

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Wednesday that she has instructed all regional offices of the Department of Tourism to remove and stop producing any promotional materials that display her image.

Speaking at a forum, Frasco explained that items bearing her photo were originally meant only as welcome tokens during official visits to local government units. However, she said she has now issued a clear directive to avoid any perception of self-promotion.

“I have already ordered our regional offices to take down any material that bears my image and to ensure that no new materials featuring my image are produced,” Frasco said.

Her statement came a day after Raffy Tulfo publicly criticized her, alleging that tourism materials appeared to highlight her more than local destinations. Frasco rejected the accusation and reiterated that she has no intention of running in the next elections.

Addressing the criticism, she said her public visibility should be seen as part of her duties rather than personal promotion. “Perhaps I am very visible not because I want to promote myself, but because I am simply doing my work,” she said.