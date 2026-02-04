Latest NewsNews

Frasco orders removal of DOT materials featuring her image

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Wednesday that she has instructed all regional offices of the Department of Tourism to remove and stop producing any promotional materials that display her image.

Speaking at a forum, Frasco explained that items bearing her photo were originally meant only as welcome tokens during official visits to local government units. However, she said she has now issued a clear directive to avoid any perception of self-promotion.

“I have already ordered our regional offices to take down any material that bears my image and to ensure that no new materials featuring my image are produced,” Frasco said.

Her statement came a day after Raffy Tulfo publicly criticized her, alleging that tourism materials appeared to highlight her more than local destinations. Frasco rejected the accusation and reiterated that she has no intention of running in the next elections.

Addressing the criticism, she said her public visibility should be seen as part of her duties rather than personal promotion. “Perhaps I am very visible not because I want to promote myself, but because I am simply doing my work,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

617596400 1436108554548829 4369504663631949344 n 1

Sotto suggests Dela Rosa temporarily decline Senate salary amid continued absence

13 seconds ago
IMG 8795

Frasco leaves fate of travel tax to congress, warns of funding gap for tourism

19 mins ago
625389395 1348155777347116 4353244540916648502 n

House Justice panel dismisses two impeachment complaints vs. President Marcos

24 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi Court orders cleaning firm to pay Dh10,000 for damaged sofa

28 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button