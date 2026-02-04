Latest NewsNews

CICC flags surge in Valentine’s Day romance scams using AI and deepfakes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

As Valentine’s Day approaches, reports of online romance scams are rising, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

CICC Undersecretary Renato Paraiso said during the Bagong Pilipinas public briefing that the agency has already logged at least 18 new cases in a single day. Authorities are actively blocking phone numbers and accounts linked to the scams and coordinating the takedown of fraudulent social media profiles.

Paraiso warned that scammers are now leveraging artificial intelligence, including real-time deepfake technology, making video calls appear authentic and harder for victims to detect as fraudulent.

He noted that common targets include Filipinos aged 40 and above—often referred to as “titos and titas”—as well as overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), widows, widowers, and individuals seeking companionship online. Victims are typically financially drained over time until their savings are exhausted.

The CICC urged victims to report incidents immediately via the hotline 1326 or through the agency’s official social media pages, emphasizing that reporting enables swift intervention and helps prevent further victimization.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

628084071 1487695196047951 8325025632594222599 n

Robin Padilla floats possible Senate leadership shift if Duterte impeachment reaches upper chamber

14 seconds ago
624331189 1486821142805326 1548856860033975262 n

House slaps Rep. Kiko Barzaga with second 60-Day suspension without pay

7 mins ago
uby00ym61ka1kxwpn

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez at World Governments Summit 2026

16 mins ago
617596400 1436108554548829 4369504663631949344 n 1

Sotto suggests Dela Rosa temporarily decline Senate salary amid continued absence

32 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button