Abu Dhabi Court orders cleaning firm to pay Dh10,000 for damaged sofa

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered a furniture cleaning company to compensate a woman after its workers failed to remove a stain from her sofa and instead caused further damage by using inappropriate cleaning materials.

In its ruling, the court held the company liable for both material and moral damages, after determining that the upholstery was ruined due to improper handling. The woman had sought compensation for the damaged sofa, valued at Dh4,375, as well as additional damages and legal expenses.

According to court records cited by Emarat Al Youm, the claimant submitted WhatsApp exchanges with the company and the original purchase invoice to support her case. These documents showed that the firm had undertaken to clean the sofa but failed to deliver the agreed service.

The cleaning company argued that it exerted all reasonable efforts to remove the stain and claimed it had offered to fix the damage by replacing the upholstery, insisting that the woman’s compensation demand was excessive.

However, the court found that the company was at fault, noting that it had initially agreed to replace the sofa but later withdrew that commitment. As a result, the court awarded Dh10,000 in compensation, imposed 5 per cent annual interest from the date the ruling becomes final until full settlement, and ordered the company to shoulder all legal costs.

