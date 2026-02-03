UAE and Jordan leaders hold phone talks on cooperation and regional issues

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, focusing on strengthening the close fraternal relations between their two countries and expanding cooperation to benefit their peoples.

The leaders also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of advancing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

Both Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah stressed the necessity of working towards a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution, as the foundation for lasting stability.

They further underscored the role of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and promoting peace across the region.