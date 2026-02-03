Sandro Marcos files bill mandating ‘no work, no pay’ for lawmakers

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos has filed a bill seeking to impose a “no work, no pay” compensation scheme for members of Congress to address absenteeism and promote accountability.

Under House Bill No. 7432, members of Congress will receive compensation only for the days they are present and performing official legislative duties. Lawmakers who are absent without valid reason will forfeit their pay for the days missed.

The measure lists valid reasons for absence, including illness certified by a licensed physician, official representation duties authorized by chamber leadership, official travel or missions approved by the Speaker, and approved leaves of absence.

In his explanatory note, Marcos said the “no work, no pay” principle is a standard labor practice applied nationwide but is not strictly enforced among lawmakers despite their responsibility to craft laws and represent the people.

“This has led to public concern over absenteeism, lack of accountability, and wastage of taxpayer funds,” he said.

Marcos added that linking salaries and other emoluments to attendance and participation in plenary sessions, committee hearings, and other official functions would promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in governance.

Addressing possible constitutional concerns, Marcos said the 1987 Constitution allows the regulation of lawmakers’ compensation by law, citing Article VI, Section 10, which states that the salaries of senators and members of the House of Representatives shall be determined by law.

“In passing this measure, Congress affirms its commitment to uphold the highest standards of public service and to ensure that elected representatives truly embody the principle of service to the people,” he said