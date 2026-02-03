MoHRE warns public about fraudulent emails impersonating the Ministry

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a warning about fraudulent emails circulating online that falsely claim to be from the ministry. These messages often urge recipients to download files, click on links, or share personal information.

In a statement, MoHRE said the emails are designed to steal data and facilitate online fraud, urging the public to exercise caution and avoid interacting with suspicious communications that misuse the ministry’s name and branding.

The ministry outlined key steps to identify and avoid fake emails:

• Check the sender carefully – do not rely solely on the displayed name, which can be forged.

• Scrutinize the email address and content for minor errors in wording, structure, or address.

• Avoid acting hastily – scammers often use fear or urgency to pressure recipients into clicking links or opening attachments.

MoHRE stressed that it will never ask for passwords, one-time verification codes (OTPs), or banking and card details. The public is advised to verify any communication through official channels, including the ministry’s website (mohre.gov.ae), the MOHRE UAE smart application, or its contact center at 600590000.

In suspected fraud cases, recipients should not reply to the message, immediately stop any actions, close the page, avoid links and attachments, delete the email, and change email passwords as a precaution.