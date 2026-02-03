Latest NewsNewsPH News

Marcos concerned over economic impact of impeachment complaint — Palace

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo29 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is concerned about the possible impact of the impeachment complaint filed against him on the country’s economy, Malacañang said.

At a Palace press briefing, Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said the President is worried not for himself but for the broader consequences of the impeachment move.

“Una ko na pong sinabi, ang pagsasampa po ng impeachment complaint laban po sa Pangulo, hindi Pangulo lamang ang maaapektuhan nito, kundi ang buong bansa at pati ang ekonomiya,” Castro said.

She added that while Marcos is confident he has committed no impeachable offense, he is concerned about how the complaint could affect economic stability.

“Nababahala po ang Pangulo sa impeachment complaint na isinampa sa kanya hindi para sa sarili niya, dahil alam niya na wala siyang ginawang mali. Pero nag-aalala siya sa epekto nito sa ekonomiya,” Castro said.

The House Committee on Justice earlier ruled that two impeachment complaints against the President were sufficient in form.

The first complaint was declared sufficient in form with 46 votes in favor, one against, and one abstention, while the second garnered 35 affirmative votes, nine negative votes, and one abstention.

A complaint deemed sufficient in form must be based on personal knowledge and/or supported by authentic documents.

Despite the impeachment complaints, Castro said the President continues to work and fulfill his duties, stressing that the issue will not affect the performance of his official functions.

