Jessica Sanchez opens up about postpartum emotions

Singer Jessica Sanchez shared an emotional reflection on postpartum life, describing the mix of love, exhaustion, and healing that comes with new motherhood.

In a Facebook post, Sanchez shared photos of her family, including a solo image of her baby, and spoke candidly about the emotional and physical changes she experienced after giving birth.

“Postpartum is a feeling no one really prepares you for. It’s love so deep it hurts, joy mixed with exhaustion, gratitude tangled with tears. Your body feels unfamiliar, your heart feels fuller than ever, and every emotion shows up uninvited,” Sanchez wrote.

She said recovery and adjustment do not always follow a straight path, encouraging fellow mothers to be patient and compassionate with themselves.

“Healing isn’t linear. Becoming a mother changes you forever softly, loudly, beautifully, painfully. If you’re in this season, give yourself time, give yourself grace,” she added.

Sanchez announced her pregnancy during her audition on “America’s Got Talent,” where she received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

She welcomed her daughter, Eliana Mae Gallardo, in October and later released the single “Two Lines,” inspired by her pregnancy journey.

