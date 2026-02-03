Ejercito seeks Senate probe into tourism plan amid high domestic airfares

Senator JV Ejercito has filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the implementation of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) amid concerns over the high cost of domestic airfares.

Under Senate Resolution No. 257, Ejercito said the Senate Committee on Tourism, which he chairs, will look into whether the NTDP is effectively improving tourism infrastructure and supporting domestic travel.

“Kapag mas mura pa ang pamasahe papuntang Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, o Hong Kong kaysa sa sarili nating mga probinsya, malinaw na may mali sa sistema,” Ejercito said in a statement.

The senator noted that expensive domestic airfares negatively affect local tourism and the livelihoods of communities that depend on the sector.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier said the government is already implementing measures to bring down the cost of domestic plane tickets, stressing that airfare pricing depends on several factors.

According to the DOTr and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), aircraft size and passenger capacity are among the primary considerations, as larger aircraft carrying more passengers can offer lower fares per passenger.

The agencies also pointed out that several airports in the country, including those in Catarman, Siargao, Antique, and Busuanga, can only accommodate small aircraft due to limited runway length, which contributes to higher fares.

The NTDP was launched in 2023 to improve tourism infrastructure and accessibility nationwide.

“Kung gusto nating umunlad ang turismo, kailangan mauna ang maayos na imprastraktura. Hindi rin dapat mas mahal pang maglakbay sa sariling bansa kaysa lumipad sa ibang bansa,” Ejercito said.