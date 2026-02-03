Dubai Court hands suspended jail term, fine to woman convicted of shoplifting

A woman of Arab nationality has been handed a one-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, along with a Dh253 fine after being convicted of shoplifting beauty products worth approximately Dh352, a ruling by the Dubai Criminal Court confirmed.

The verdict followed an investigation which established that the woman stole two containers of body cream, two perfume bottles, and a hair clip from two well-known retail outlets. She was identified through CCTV footage and apprehended by a security guard at the second store, who then alerted police, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Police records showed that the woman initially admitted to the theft, explaining that she was tempted by the branded items and lacked sufficient funds to pay for them. However, during questioning by prosecutors, she denied any intention to steal, claiming the items had been taken by mistake.

Before the court, the defendant later reversed her statement, confessed to the offence, and pleaded for leniency, citing her clean criminal record.

The court dismissed her earlier denial as an attempt to evade responsibility but exercised judicial discretion in sentencing. It ruled that while the offence was proven, leniency was justified under the circumstances, resulting in a suspended jail term and a fine rather than immediate imprisonment.