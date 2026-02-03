DMW chief cites Abu Dhabi dialogue as key platform for protecting migrant workers

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac highlighted the importance of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue as a vital platform for safeguarding the rights of Filipino migrant workers within ethical and sustainable frameworks.

Speaking at the forum, Cacdac said the dialogue provides an avenue for labor-sending and labor-receiving countries to address issues affecting migrant workers, including protection, welfare, and fair employment practices.

He also stressed the value of cooperation among labor-sending countries, saying collaboration helps advance shared interests while promoting responsibility and trust in managing labor migration.

Cacdac said sustained dialogue among participating states is essential to ensuring migrant workers’ rights are protected and upheld amid evolving labor and economic challenges.