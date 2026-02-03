Dh500M redevelopment approved for Umm Suqeim Beach in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has approved a Dh500 million development plan for Umm Suqeim Beach, marking a major public-realm initiative to enhance Dubai’s coastal infrastructure and quality of life.

Led by Dubai Municipality, the project aims to transform the beach into a globally appealing leisure destination while preserving its distinct Emirati character. It is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to upgrade public beaches and reinforce its status as a top global tourism hub.

Sheikh Hamdan said the redevelopment reflects Dubai’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and world-class urban planning, adding, “Enhancing our beaches with cutting-edge design and technology is part of our wider vision to improve quality of life for residents and visitors. Public spaces and waterfronts play a key role in making Dubai one of the best cities in the world to live, work, and visit.”

The comprehensive plan spans 3.1 kilometers and covers 445,000 square meters, increasing beach and usable public space by 30 per cent. Smart lighting will illuminate 130,000 square meters, enabling evening activities and night swimming. The upgraded beach is expected to welcome up to six million visitors annually.

Parking capacity will triple to around 2,400 spaces, supported by upgraded roads, new access points from Jumeirah Street, and redesigned traffic flows to minimize impact on nearby residential areas.

The master plan was developed following extensive social, environmental, and traffic studies, alongside community engagement, balancing tourism development with environmental protection and respect for neighboring communities.

The project aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, prioritizing sustainable waterfront development and efficient coastal land use.

Key features include:

• Six Emirati-inspired main gateways

• 10 mobility hubs and 11 taxi pick-up/drop-off points

• Dedicated facilities for bicycles and electric scooters

• A 38-metre observation tower inspired by Dubai’s maritime heritage as a new coastal landmark

• Sustainability measures, including a two-kilometer retaining wall and raised beach levels to address rising sea levels

• AI-powered smart facilities management for operational efficiency

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the project will foster public-private partnerships, strengthen tourism, and create an inclusive, safe, and accessible beach destination for leisure, sports, and cultural activities.

Once completed, Umm Suqeim Beach is set to become one of Dubai’s most recognizable and community-focused waterfront destinations.

Umm Suqeim Beach Redevelopment: Quick Facts

• Dh500 million master plan approved

• 3.1 km beachfront covering 445,000 sqm

• 30% increase in beach and public space

• Smart lighting for night activities across 130,000 sqm

• Expected 6 million annual visitors

• Parking capacity tripled to ~2,400 spaces

• Emirati-inspired gateways, mobility hubs, 38-metre observation tower

• Focus on sustainability, AI-led facilities management

• Aligned with Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan