PhilHealth warns public vs fake websites posing as official online portals

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has warned its members to remain vigilant against fake and unauthorized websites posing as official online portals of the state health insurer.

In a statement issued over the weekend, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Mercado said several websites are imitating the official PhilHealth platform to deceive users into providing sensitive personal information.

“It has come to our attention that several suspicious websites are mimicking the official PhilHealth interface to deceive users into providing sensitive information. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines to identify legitimate platforms,” Mercado said.

PhilHealth reminded the public that its only official website is www.philhealth.gov.ph, noting that legitimate Philippine government websites typically end in “.gov.ph.” Members were cautioned against websites using extensions such as “.com” or “.net.”

The state health insurer also warned against unauthorized or low-quality versions of the PhilHealth logo, which are commonly used by scammers. The public was advised to verify branding by comparing it with official PhilHealth offices and verified social media pages.

PhilHealth stressed that it does not request direct payments, bank transfers, donations, or personal login credentials outside of the official PhilHealth Member Portal.

“We take the security of our members’ information seriously, and we encourage the public to use only our official website for transactions and to report any suspicious links or pages immediately,” Mercado said.

Members were urged not to click on suspicious links and to report fraudulent websites through PhilHealth’s official Facebook page, via email at [email protected], or through its website.

Reports may also be filed with PhilHealth regional offices, the Corporate Action Center at (02) 8662-2588, or mobile hotlines 0998-8572957 / 0968-8654670 (Smart) and 0917-1275987 / 0917-1109812 (Globe).