Palace says first lady’s meeting with Chinese envoy not a policy signal

Malacañang on Monday downplayed a recent meeting between First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan, saying it did not reflect any shift in government policy or signal a change in the country’s diplomatic stance.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the first lady’s presence at a public cultural event should not be interpreted as an official diplomatic engagement, amid renewed calls from some lawmakers to declare the Chinese envoy persona non grata.

“Unang-una po, kung dumalo man ang ating unang ginang sa mga public consular events, hindi po ito nagri-reflect ng policy direction at hindi po ito nali-link sa anumang diplomatic matters,” Castro said.

Castro said lawmakers are aware that the authority to declare a diplomat persona non grata rests with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a separate social media post, the Chinese Embassy said Jing had a “pleasant conversation” with the first lady during a one-night concert by Chinese pianist Lang Lang in Makati City.

Asked whether Congress could still pursue a resolution declaring the envoy unwelcome, Castro said legislators are free to act within their mandate but reiterated the administration’s preference for diplomacy.

“May kaniya-kaniya po kasing opinyon… pwede po nilang ituloy iyon kung iyon po ang nakikita nila,” she said.

“Pero sa pangulo po, alam po natin na ang polisiya po ng pangulo at ng DFA ay maganda pong pag-uusap, diplomasya para sa mga ganitong usapin sa bansang China.”

Castro said the Palace had no details about the conversation between the first lady and the envoy, noting that no government officials were present at the event.

The Palace said it hopes the cordial exchange could help ease tensions amid ongoing verbal disputes between Philippine officials and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea. Marcos has earlier rejected calls to declare Jing persona non grata, with the Department of Foreign Affairs stressing dialogue as the government’s preferred approach.