Marcos respects impeachment proceedings, committed no offense  – Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects the decision of the House of Representatives to proceed with impeachment deliberations after two complaints against him were found sufficient in form, Malacañang said Monday, Feb.2. 

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Palace would abide by congressional procedures, stressing that the president is confident he committed no wrongdoing.

“Well, that’s the process. We have to respect that,” Castro told reporters when asked about the House justice panel ruling.

The Palace said Marcos is confident the complaints would eventually fail on substance.

“Even before, sinabi na po ng pangulo na alam niya na wala siyang ginawang mali, wala siyang ginawang paglabag sa batas at wala siyang ginawang impeachable offense kaya kumpiyansa siya sa sarili niya.”

The House committee cleared two impeachment complaints against Marcos on procedural grounds, and will next review the merits or substance. Lawmakers said the filings met basic requirements on documentation and endorsements.

The complaint lodged by lawyer Andre de Jesus passed with 46 votes in favor, while a separate petition filed by Bayan also secured committee approval.

De Jesus accused the president of drug use, questionable budget items and supposed kickbacks in flood control projects, while Bayan raised concerns over discretionary funds in the Department of Public Works and Highways, which it likened to a revived pork barrel system.

