Marcos on recovery: “Nothing serious”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. acknowledged that he lost some weight in the past few days – but assured that he’s fine as he recuperates from his illness.

In his latest vlog, Marcos said he has been on a soft diet of mostly soup in recent days.

“Ako naman, eto, nagre-recover na rin. Pero maganda ang assessment ng mga doktor, nothing serious. Kailangan lang magpalakas ulit. Namayat na nga ako at sabaw lang binibigay sa akin ng ilang araw. Mabuti na ‘yan at para akong nag-diyeta,” the Chief Executive said.

The President was brought to the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City last January 21 after experiencing discomfort, which doctors diagnosed as diverticulitis.

Last week, Marcos assured that he’s already okay after doctors placed him under medical observation for his illness.

Diverticulitis is the inflammation caused by bacteria accumulating in the wall of the colon and in small pouches called diverticula.

Malacañang also stressed that a supposed medical document on Marcos’ health being circulated online is fake. St. Luke’s Medical Center also denied the document as fake and falsified.

The Palace also urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the people who initiated the spread of the fake document.

