JV Ejercito seeks Senate probe into domestic airfare prices

Senator JV Ejercito has filed a resolution calling for a Senate inquiry into the implementation of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP), citing growing concerns over the high cost of domestic air travel.

Through Senate Resolution No. 257, Ejercito said the Senate Committee on Tourism, which he chairs, should examine whether the NTDP is effectively strengthening tourism infrastructure and making travel within the country more accessible and affordable.

The senator pointed out that domestic airfare prices are sometimes higher than international flights to nearby destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong — a situation he said signals deeper systemic problems.

Ejercito stressed that expensive local flights discourage domestic tourism and negatively affect communities and industries that rely heavily on visitor spending.

In response, the Department of Transportation said the government is already implementing measures aimed at reducing domestic airfare, explaining that ticket prices depend on several factors. These include aircraft size and passenger capacity, as larger planes typically allow airlines to lower per-passenger costs.

The Civil Aeronautics Board added that several provincial airports — including those in Catarman, Siargao, Antique, and Busuanga — can only accommodate smaller aircraft due to runway limitations, contributing to higher fares.

Launched in 2023, the NTDP aims to enhance tourism infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country. Ejercito emphasized that better infrastructure must come first if the Philippines wants tourism to thrive, noting that traveling within the country should not cost more than flying abroad.