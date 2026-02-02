Gang faces trial for impersonating police in Dh1.26 million road robbery

A gang is facing trial after allegedly impersonating police officers and carrying out a fake roadside patrol stop to steal over Dh1.26 million from a motorist on the Dubai–Al Ain Road, according to public prosecution records.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 14, 2025, when the victim, an Afghan national, was returning to Dubai after collecting large sums of cash from multiple businesses in Al Ain.

Prosecutors said he had gathered approximately Dh1.26 million during the day as part of legitimate business transactions.

At around 9 p.m., while driving a white Toyota Corolla accompanied by his wife, the victim noticed a white SUV approaching from behind. The vehicle displayed flashing red and blue lights resembling police patrol signals, prompting him to pull over.

One of the SUV occupants, dressed in Emirati attire, claimed to be from the police investigations department. Believing the stop was legitimate, the victim complied and was asked to sit in the suspects’ car, while another gang member took control of his vehicle. Both vehicles then drove a short distance before stopping near a mosque, where the suspects allegedly searched the victim’s car and seized a bag containing the cash. The victim was then told to leave, and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim later reported the incident, leading to an investigation that identified and arrested the suspects. During questioning, the defendants reportedly admitted to impersonating police officers and using fake patrol lights to deceive the victim.

Authorities said the robbery relied on deliberate deception, exploiting the victim’s trust in law enforcement. The suspects have now been referred to court to face charges of impersonating police officers and committing robbery.