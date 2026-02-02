Dubai RTA to auction 300 premium vehicle number plates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer 300 premium number plates for private cars, classic vehicles, and motorcycles in its 82nd online auction.

The plates will feature 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-digit combinations and a variety of letter codes, including H, I, K, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.

Registrations for the auction open on Monday, February 2, with bidding starting a week later on February 9. The auction will run for seven days only, and all sales will be subject to a 5% Value Added Tax (VAT). Participation is limited to residents holding a traffic file in Dubai.

Interested bidders must submit a Dh5,000 security cheque payable to the RTA, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120. Registration can be completed at RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or online via the RTA website at www.rta.ae.

Successful bidders will have 10 working days from the close of the auction to pay the full amount. Payments of up to Dh50,000 can be made in cash at authorized service centers, while amounts exceeding Dh50,000 can be settled via manager’s cheque, credit card, Customer Happiness Centres, or online.