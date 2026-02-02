Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn of surge in fake remote job scams

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo48 mins ago

Dubai Police are warning the public about a rise in fraudulent part-time and remote job offers circulating on social media and messaging apps.

The scams often promise flexible hours, simple online tasks, and quick payouts, appealing to those looking for extra income.

Authorities say the schemes typically require victims to pay a “registration” or “activation” fee, transfer money to unlock accounts, or provide personal and banking information. In some cases, fraudsters have used victims’ accounts for illegal transactions, putting them at risk of legal trouble.

As part of their #BewareOfFraud campaign, Dubai Police reminded the public that legitimate employers never charge applicants to be hired.

They urged residents to avoid sharing personal or banking details with unverified contacts, never transfer money for a job, and only deal with recognized organizations.

Residents who encounter suspicious job offers are encouraged to report them through the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergencies. Authorities emphasized that staying digitally vigilant is key to avoiding scams.

