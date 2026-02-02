Cayetano says Senate Minority lacks votes to unseat Sotto

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano acknowledged that the minority bloc does not currently have enough numbers to remove Vicente Sotto III as Senate president.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Cayetano said the key issue remains whether the minority can secure at least 13 votes — the majority needed to change the chamber’s leadership. As of now, he admitted, those numbers are still out of reach, either because the votes are lacking or some senators are not present.

Cayetano said it is only natural for the minority to aim for majority status, adding that discussions about leadership direction, performance, and the possibility of reaching 13 votes have always been ongoing and are no secret.

The current minority bloc consists of nine senators who supported Francis Escudero during the leadership change in September, when he was replaced by Sotto. The group includes Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, and Joel Villanueva. The bloc would still need the backing of four more senators to successfully elect a new Senate president.

Dela Rosa has been absent from Senate sessions since November amid reports of a possible arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court related to alleged extrajudicial killings during his time as Philippine National Police chief.

Speculation about a possible move against Sotto resurfaced after the majority removed Imee Marcos as chairperson of the Senate committee on foreign relations, replacing her with Erwin Tulfo. Senate leaders explained that the change followed the rule that major committees should be chaired by majority members, though it came after Marcos declined to sign a resolution condemning verbal attacks by the Chinese Embassy.

Sotto acknowledged that some senators may have been displeased by the decision but said he remains confident in the support of the majority. Tulfo, for his part, said no one had approached him regarding any leadership challenge.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson remarked that threats to the Senate presidency are nothing new, likening them to a “continuing crime” that has existed throughout Senate history.