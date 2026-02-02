Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi police warn against dangerous driving

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police has released a new video aimed at raising awareness about risky driving behaviors that continue to endanger road users across the Emirate.

The footage captures a series of real-life traffic incidents caused by momentary distractions, speeding, unsafe lane changes, and failure to maintain a safe following distance.

In several instances, drivers lose control within seconds, resulting in serious accidents, fatalities, and extensive property damage.

Authorities emphasized that the video features actual scenes from daily traffic, serving as a cautionary message rather than dramatization.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that even a few seconds of inattention can turn an ordinary journey into a tragedy, reminding the public that no message or phone call is worth a human life.

