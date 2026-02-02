₱39.1M worth of cocaine seized from female passenger at NAIA — PNP

Authorities have seized ₱39.1 million worth of cocaine allegedly concealed in the luggage of a female passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement, the PNP said the drugs were intercepted during an anti-narcotics operation conducted by the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) from January 29 to 30.

Authorities acted on intelligence information regarding the arrival of a 38-year-old woman who flew from São Paulo, Brazil, transiting through Doha, Qatar.

During routine X-ray screening at NAIA Terminal 3, a Bureau of Customs (BOC) inspector flagged a suspicious item inside a green trolley bag. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) K9 unit was immediately deployed and the narcotics detection dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.

A manual inspection uncovered a concealed compartment containing four pouches wrapped in tape, plastic, carbon paper, and foil. Field testing using a Raman spectrometer confirmed the substance to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of ₱39,181,660.

“This interception shows the PNP’s unwavering commitment to stop illegal drugs at our borders. We will continue to enforce the law firmly but fairly, ensuring the safety of every Filipino,” PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

The suspect was arrested by personnel of NAIA Police Station 3. The marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted on site in the presence of media and barangay representatives.

The arrested passenger and confiscated evidence are now under the custody of the NAIA-IADITG for documentation and legal proceedings.

Nartatez said authorities remain vigilant in preventing the entry of illegal drugs into the country, stressing the role of layered security at the country’s airports.