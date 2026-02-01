UAE warns public as scam messages surge by 35% nationwide

The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a strong warning to residents following a sharp rise in fraudulent messages targeting individuals across the country, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with unknown senders.

According to the council, scam messages increased by around 35 per cent last year, reflecting the growing sophistication of cyber fraud and identity impersonation. Authorities said the trend poses a serious challenge to digital safety and highlights the need for stronger public awareness, better protective tools and quicker detection of online scams.

In a public advisory, the council urged residents to immediately delete suspicious messages, block unfamiliar numbers and report incidents to the relevant authorities. It stressed that scammers are increasingly impersonating government entities, official institutions and well-known companies to trick victims into sharing personal or financial information.

The council advised the public to be especially cautious of phishing attempts and SMS-based fraud, and to verify the source of any message before clicking on links or responding to requests for sensitive data. Warning signs include messages that create a sense of urgency, promise unrealistic rewards, lack personalisation, or come from unknown contacts.

Common scam phrases include claims such as “You have won,” “You are entitled to a refund,” or requests to “verify your bank account” or apply for “discounted credit card offers.”

The council emphasised that individual responsibility is a key line of defence against cybercrime. Developing strong digital awareness and safe online habits, it said, is essential to complement broader government efforts to combat evolving cyber threats in an increasingly connected world.