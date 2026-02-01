Three Filipinos return home safely after overcoming hardships abroad from Malaysia

Three Filipinos who had endured severe difficulties while working overseas safely returned to the Philippines from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking the end of painful chapters in their lives and the beginning of healing and renewal.

One of the returnees is a 63-year-old former domestic worker from Butuan who lost her job due to her age and worsening health. With no steady income and no support system abroad, she struggled daily. Her return home now allows her to recover in the care and comfort of her family.

Another returnee is a mother from Antipolo and her two-year-old son, who were left behind after being abandoned by her Pakistani partner. After months of uncertainty and hardship, the mother and child are finally reunited with loved ones and given the chance to rebuild their lives.

The third Filipino is a female worker from Bukidnon who survived a serious brain infection. After months of hospital treatment, she was assisted by the Migrant Workers Office in Kuala Lumpur and temporarily placed in a nursing home while her travel documents were processed. She has now safely returned home to continue her recovery.

Though their journeys were different, they share one profound blessing — they are finally home.