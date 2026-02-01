Sofronio Vasquez revisits childhood home, reflects on where his dreams began

Singer Sofronio Vasquez took fans on a sentimental journey after sharing photos from his visit to his childhood home, offering a glimpse into the place where his dreams first took shape.

In an Instagram post, Sofronio shared images of himself inside the room where he grew up, the kitchen, and the front of the house. He described the visit as deeply meaningful, saying it filled him with pride and emotion as memories came flooding back.

“This is the very home where I started to dream,” he wrote, adding that every corner brought flashbacks and a strong sense of nostalgia.

Sofronio made history in 2024 when he became the first Filipino to win The Voice USA, under the mentorship of Michael Bublé. Since then, he has continued to make waves, including performing the Philippine national anthem during the 2025 State of the Nation Address.

The singer has also hinted at exciting projects in the works, including an upcoming EP with Michael Bublé, David Foster, and Paul Anka. In December, he released the holiday single “Maybe This Christmas.”