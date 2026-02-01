Sharjah Airport rolls out special welcome for Kuwaiti travellers to mark UAE–Kuwait brotherhood week

Sharjah Airport has launched a special hospitality programme to warmly receive passengers arriving from Kuwait, in celebration of the strong fraternal relationship between the UAE and Kuwait.

The initiative coincides with a week-long nationwide celebration starting January 29, held under the slogan “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” which highlights the deep historical, social and cultural ties shared by the two nations.

Throughout the week, Kuwaiti travellers arriving in Sharjah are being welcomed with enhanced services and cultural experiences. These include dedicated passport control counters, traditional Emirati hospitality featuring Arabic coffee and symbolic gifts, as well as folk performances, themed airport branding, and a commemorative photo corner showcasing the enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, reflecting strong travel demand and active people-to-people exchange. The celebrations began with a ceremonial water cannon salute for the first flight arriving from Kuwait on January 29, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere at the airport.

Airport officials said the programme reflects Sharjah Airport’s commitment to delivering a smooth, efficient and culturally rich travel experience, while reinforcing values of unity, cooperation and regional solidarity.