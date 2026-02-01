Latest NewsNews

Sharjah Airport rolls out special welcome for Kuwaiti travellers to mark UAE–Kuwait brotherhood week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 mins ago

Sharjah Airport has launched a special hospitality programme to warmly receive passengers arriving from Kuwait, in celebration of the strong fraternal relationship between the UAE and Kuwait.

The initiative coincides with a week-long nationwide celebration starting January 29, held under the slogan “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” which highlights the deep historical, social and cultural ties shared by the two nations.

Throughout the week, Kuwaiti travellers arriving in Sharjah are being welcomed with enhanced services and cultural experiences. These include dedicated passport control counters, traditional Emirati hospitality featuring Arabic coffee and symbolic gifts, as well as folk performances, themed airport branding, and a commemorative photo corner showcasing the enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, reflecting strong travel demand and active people-to-people exchange. The celebrations began with a ceremonial water cannon salute for the first flight arriving from Kuwait on January 29, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere at the airport.

Airport officials said the programme reflects Sharjah Airport’s commitment to delivering a smooth, efficient and culturally rich travel experience, while reinforcing values of unity, cooperation and regional solidarity.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 02 23 at 7.54.58 AM

Philhealth, OWWA explore expanded health benefits for OFWs

2 mins ago
622242803 1912140356347516 4178053141095070407 n

Sofronio Vasquez revisits childhood home, reflects on where his dreams began

18 mins ago
Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 5.34.08 PM

Husband of slain policewoman arrested in connection with double murder case

22 mins ago
623390394 1196966682603795 8038524714782892893 n

DMW chief engages Filipino community in Riyadh, pushes faster and more humane services

35 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button