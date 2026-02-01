Philhealth, OWWA explore expanded health benefits for OFWs

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are coordinating efforts to enhance medical assistance programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including a possible overhaul of the existing MEDplus program.

During an online press briefing, OWWA Deputy Administrator Rosalia Susana Bahia-Catapang said both agencies are studying ways to restructure MEDplus to improve its coverage and implementation. The program currently provides up to ₱50,000 in combined medical and financial assistance to OFWs who are members of both PhilHealth and OWWA, particularly for serious illnesses and hospitalization either in the Philippines or abroad.

Bahia-Catapang explained that PhilHealth assistance is matched by OWWA financial support, and discussions are underway to strengthen the program while ensuring smoother rollout of other healthcare initiatives, such as YAKAP (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program) and GAMOT (Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment), across all regions nationwide.

Meanwhile, OWWA reported progress in expanding healthcare access through the YAKAP Gamot Botika project. Recently launched in Tuguegarao in partnership with PhilHealth, the initiative builds on the existing YAKAP Gamot Botika at the OWWA Central Office, which has already assisted more than 2,000 OFWs and their families.

The project offers free medical consultations, laboratory services, and medicines. OWWA said its goal is to bring the same level of healthcare support beyond Metro Manila and eventually make the program available in all regions of the country with PhilHealth’s continued backing.