Dubai economy grows strongly in 2025, GDP hits Dh355 billion in first nine months

Dubai’s economy sustained robust growth in 2025, showing steady expansion across major sectors and strengthening its standing as one of the Middle East’s most resilient business hubs. Gross domestic product reached approximately Dh355 billion in the first nine months of the year, including Dh113.8 billion generated in the third quarter alone.

Economic output grew by 4.7 percent during the nine-month period and accelerated to 5.3 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2024, reflecting broad-based momentum across multiple industries.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, attributed the performance to long-term strategic planning and close coordination between government and private sector stakeholders. He said Dubai’s growth model prioritises people, talent and sustainable development while laying foundations for future generations.

Among the fastest-growing sectors, human health and social work activities recorded the strongest expansion at 15.4 percent, contributing Dh5.3 billion to the economy. Financial and insurance activities rose 8.5 percent to Dh42.8 billion, accounting for 12 percent of GDP, while construction also grew by 8.5 percent, driven by ongoing infrastructure and real estate projects.

Real estate activity increased by 6.7 percent, supported by continued demand for residential and commercial properties. Information and communications grew 4.8 percent, reflecting Dubai’s steady shift toward a digital economy.

Tourism-related sectors benefited from rising visitor numbers, with accommodation and food services expanding 4.7 percent as Dubai welcomed nearly 14 million international visitors in the first nine months of the year. Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest contributor to GDP, generating Dh86.9 billion and accounting for nearly a quarter of the economy.