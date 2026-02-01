Dubai Court hands suspended jail term, fine to woman convicted of shoplifting

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Arab woman to one month in jail, suspended for three years, and imposed a Dh253 fine after convicting her of shoplifting beauty products worth approximately Dh352 from two major retail stores.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the investigation found that the defendant stole two body cream containers, two perfume bottles, and a hair clip. CCTV footage identified her at both locations, and she was detained by a security guard at the second store, who then alerted police.

Police records showed that the woman initially admitted to the theft, explaining that she was tempted by the branded items and did not have enough money to pay for them. During questioning by prosecutors, however, she denied intent to steal and claimed the items were taken by mistake.

She later changed her plea before the court, confessed to the offence, and requested leniency, citing her clean criminal record.

In its ruling, the court dismissed her earlier denial as an attempt to avoid responsibility but exercised judicial discretion. Taking the circumstances into account, it imposed a suspended one-month prison sentence and a fine, concluding that leniency was appropriate.