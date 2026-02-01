DMW, OWWA provide medical and welfare support to ailing OFWs in Bahrain

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), extended medical and welfare assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) undergoing treatment in Manama, Bahrain.

The visit was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, accompanied by OWWA Administrator PY Caunan and members of the DMW-OWWA team. During the engagement, the officials personally met with ill OFWs to deliver government assistance and to assure them of continued support.

Secretary Cacdac said the visit was carried out under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., emphasizing the government’s commitment to stand by OFWs, especially those facing health and financial challenges. The team expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by Filipino workers abroad and took time to listen to their concerns and immediate needs, particularly related to medical care and financial assistance.

As part of the visit, the DMW-OWWA delegation also facilitated interfaith group prayers with OFWs receiving treatment, highlighting unity, compassion, and solidarity during difficult times. The Philippine government likewise conveyed its appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its healthcare institutions for the care and services extended to Filipino workers.