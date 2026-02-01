Latest NewsNews

DMW chief engages Filipino community in Riyadh, pushes faster and more humane services

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with members of the Filipino community at the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh, where he underscored the government’s commitment to faster, simpler and more compassionate services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During the dialogue, Secretary Cacdac assured OFWs that the DMW is working to streamline procedures so migrant workers can spend less time dealing with paperwork and more time focusing on their families and personal well-being. He emphasized that the government is taking steps to make processes more efficient and less burdensome.

The secretary highlighted key initiatives such as the OFW Pass, skills development programmes, and the continued operations of the OFW Hospital. These efforts, he said, reflect President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide “red carpet, not red tape” services, reinforcing a people-centred government that genuinely serves OFWs and their families under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda.

