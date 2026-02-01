Abu Dhabi Police release awareness video warning against dangerous driving

Abu Dhabi Police have released a new road safety awareness video highlighting dangerous driving behaviours that continue to pose serious risks to motorists and pedestrians across the emirate.

The video documents real traffic incidents caused by momentary inattention, excessive speed, unsafe lane changes, and failure to maintain a safe following distance. In several clips, drivers are shown losing control within seconds, resulting in severe crashes that led to fatalities and significant material damage.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, the footage features actual scenes from daily traffic and is intended as a cautionary message rather than a dramatized portrayal. Authorities said the video aims to reinforce responsible driving habits and remind motorists of the potentially irreversible consequences of reckless behaviour.

Police stressed that even a few seconds of distraction—such as using a mobile phone or failing to focus on the road—can turn an ordinary journey into a tragedy.

“No message, notification or phone call is worth a human life,” Abu Dhabi Police said, urging drivers to remain alert, obey speed limits and prioritise safety at all times.